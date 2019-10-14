Khloe Kardashian will ''never come in-between'' Tristan Thompson and their daughter True.

The 35-year-old reality star has said it's ''hard'' to co-parent with her ex-boyfriend - whom she broke up with earlier this year when he was spotted kissing Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a party - but insists she'll never prevent the basketball star from seeing their 18-month-old daughter, because she wants to allow him to have a relationship with her.

She said: ''It's hard, it's not easy for me. It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.' But, he never hurt True, him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star credits her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardsahian - who passed away in 2009 - for teaching her how to co-parent, as she says they were ''incredible'' at splitting parenting duties.

She added: ''I attest that to my parents, [who] were incredible co-parenters, from what I know. My mum and my dad, I'm sure, fought all the time, not around us.''

And Khloe also praised her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick for their ability to co-parent their three children, Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four.

Speaking on the 'On Purpose' podcast with Jay Shetty, the Good American co-founder said: ''As long as it's not hurting you in any way ... if this was hindering Kourtney's growth or if it hinders my growth, then you also have to put yourself first, because you are in fact taking care of your children. But if it's not hindering you or hurting you in any way, I think it's important to work on all relationships.''