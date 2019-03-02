Khloe Kardashian has unfollowed Tristan Thompson on Instagram.

The 34-year-old reality star - who has 10-month-old daughter True with the NBA star - has seemingly confirmed she is finished with Tristan, as she made the move on Saturday (02.03.19) to unfollow the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player on social media after he kissed Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods during a party last month.

According to People magazine, Tristan was still following the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star as of Saturday afternoon.

Khloe's decision to unfollow Tristan comes over a week after she cut Jordyn - who was best friends with Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner - out of her following list on the photo sharing app.

Earlier this week, Khloe launched a tirade against Jordyn and Tristan on Twitter after Jordyn, 21, appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' to insist their ''affair'' was only a kiss, and blamed the incident on a drunken mistake.

Khloe slammed Jordyn as a ''liar'', and after getting backlash for not calling out Tristan too, she added that she was discussing the situation with him ''privately'' for the sake of their daughter.

She wrote: ''Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!

''Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won't do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well (sic)''

So far, all of Khloe's sisters - including Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner - cut off Instagram contact with Tristan.

All the sisters also unfollowed Jordyn, except for Kylie Jenner who still follows her best friend and is said to be finding the situation ''difficult''.