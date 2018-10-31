Khloe Kardashian is still undecided about her future with Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality TV star was recently spotted supporting the NBA player at a basketball game in Cleveland, but the 'Revenge Body' host - who has six-month-old daughter True with Tristan - still isn't sure how long she wants to stay in the city with the sports star or whether she thinks her long-term future remains in Los Angeles.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Khloe and Tristan are still working on things, but know whatever they decide to do moving forward, it will be whatever is best for their daughter, True.

''Khloe isn't certain how long she will be in Cleveland and may fly back for her mom, Kris [Jenner's], birthday next week, but isn't sure. A lot is dependent on how things go with her and Tristan.''

Khloe's relationship with Tristan has reportedly been on the rocks ever since he was accused of kissing another woman shortly before she gave birth to their daughter in April.

And Khloe recently admitted it's been ''very hard'' to relive Tristan's alleged infidelity on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

Though the Good American founder finds it hard to watch the footage back, she also accepts that being on the programme means she cannot escape her real-life dramas.

A Twitter user recently posted: ''I feel so bad for @khloekardashian had to go through what Tristan did while filming #KUWTK. If I'm not wrong, next episode will be insane. You're so strong to put that personal issue as part of the show knowing millions of ppl will watch it. I wouldn't be able to do it.(sic)''

And Khloe replied: ''Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it's life.(sic)''