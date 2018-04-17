Khloe Kardashian is reportedly undecided whether to remain in a relationship with Tristan Thompson.

The 33-year-old reality star has been rocked by claims her NBA star boyfriend had been unfaithful just days before welcoming the couple's daughter True Thompson into the world on April 12 - but despite being ''bitter'' about the situation, she wants to make sure their little girl is able to bond with her dad.

An insider said: ''She left the hospital and is staying at Tristan's house with the baby.

''Khloe is waiting for the doctors to tell her it's safe to fly and then she will return to Los Angeles.''

Tristan, 27, has been accused of cheating on Khloe with multiple women, and she remains undecided about their future.

The source told People: ''She still can't believe what happened earlier this week.

''She is very bitter about it.

''She doesn't want to be in a relationship with him.

''She will make sure her daughter still has a good relationship with him, though. Tristan is bonding with the baby.''

The 'Revenge Body' star has been supported by her family, with her siblings Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner jetting out to Cleveland to visit, along with her mother Kris Jenner.

According to E! News, the sisters flew threw snowy weather on Monday (16.04.18) but arrived safe and sound.

A source said: ''Khloe is mesmerised and completely in love with the baby.

''That's all she's thinking about is caring for the baby and being positive.

''Kris Jenner is there helping out all day. Kris has been doing everything she can to help Khloe and keep her spirits up.''

Khloe revealed on Monday that she and Tristan had chosen the name True for their daughter, and her mother later explained the family connection to the unusual moniker.

Alongside a picture of pink balloons, the 62-year-old matriarch wrote on Instagram: ''I'm so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad's name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true (sic)''