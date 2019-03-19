Khloe Kardashian's daughter True is ''worth'' the struggle she's been through with Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality star split with the basketball player when he allegedly locked lips with Jordyn Woods - who is the best friend of Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner - at a party last month, and although she's been left heartbroken by the break-up, she says the 11-month-old tot she has with the NBA star has made it all ''worth it''.

When one fan tweeted: ''I genuinely hope @khloekardashian meets someone one day that treats her with the respect she deserves. She's been through more shiddy relationships than any one person deserves. At least she got baby True (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star replied: ''Baby True made it all worth it. Thank you for your beautiful message.''

Khloe also admitted she doesn't post much about True on social media because she doesn't want to ''bug'' her fans, but insisted she will be featured in upcoming episodes of their family's E! reality show.

Responding to a fan who said they ''couldn't wait'' to see more of True on the show, Khloe said: ''She will definitely be on the show. But I try to not post her that much because I don't want to bug the fuck out of you guys LOL I know most people don't care about other people's kids but I can't help it LOL (sic)''

The tweets come after she recently said 28-year-old Tristan was a ''good dad'' to True, despite reports of her being upset that he wasn't putting in enough of an effort.

A fan tweeted: ''@khloekardashian hunny keep raising your daughter the best way you know how. All she needs is her mom. You're doing great. Keep ya head up. (sic)''

And Khloe responded: ''Thank you love! You're so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that (sic)''