Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson's cheating was ''f***ed up and disgusting''.

The 34-year-old reality star was left devastated when her boyfriend Tristan was caught on video getting close to another woman just days before she gave birth to their daughter True, now seven months.

And whilst the pair have worked through their issues with ''countless hours of help'', she knows his actions were wrong and hasn't totally forgiven him.

When one fan said they were confused by Khloe's position on Tristan's scandal during Sunday's (25.11.18) episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Khloe tweeted: ''What he did was f***ed up and disgusting. What you're watching is over seven months old. We have gone through countless hours of help.''

Khloe also addressed confusion over footage of her sister Kendall Jenner heckling Tristan during a recent basketball game, explaining that Tristan's team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, were playing against the Philadelphia 76ers, who Kendall's boyfriend Ben Simmons plays for.

She added: ''My sister was watching HER man Play against my man... So of course she's going to heckle the opposing team. Why are you confused? (sic)''

In a second tweet, she later added: She subsequently added: ''Feel any way you want you to gorgeous lady. (sic)''

Her comments come as she previously had to defend her decision to spend Thanksgiving (22.11.18) in Cleveland with Tristan, after fans assumed there was some drama between the famous family because of her absence.

She tweeted: ''Y'all are reaching now. I've spent the past 3years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not''