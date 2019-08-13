Khloe Kardashian thinks she's ''too old'' to down shots anymore.

The 35-year-old reality star - who has 16-month-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - admitted she was left suffering after shooting a make-up tutorial with her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner last week, in which they each downed nine shots of tequila.

And the 'Revenge Body' host finds it harder to cope with hangovers now she's a parent.

She said: ''Liiiiiistennnnnnn I'm too old for this stuff now lol.

''My hangover was horrible but also with a toddler it's on a different level. You feel guilty and sluggish all day lol (sic)''

Khloe was so intoxicated, she didn't remember a lot of the video shoot.

She confessed on Twitter: ''I don't remember half way through soooooooo lol.''

In the funny clip, the pair spoke on FaceTime to Kim Kardashian West, talked to their mother Kris Jenner and Khloe's best friend, Malika Haqq on the phone, and were visited by the momager's boyfriend Corey Gamble and Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie.

At one point, Kylie declared: ''This is gonna be the best video of all time.

''You're my favourite sister. Don't tell the rest.''

Halfway through testing the new collection, Khloe complained: ''I have to wake up with my baby in the morning.''

Kylie had arrived at the studio carrying her own personalised pink bottle of Don Julio 1942 embellished in glitter with her name on it and the reality TV star admitted she'd predicted the shoot would be ''funny''.

A drunk Kylie said: ''I knew this was going to be funny but now that we're actually doing it this is hilarious.''

After drunkenly doing one another's make-up, Khloe piggy backed the lip kit guru and admitted: ''You guys, this was the worst idea.''