Khloe Kardashian has ''talked about'' starting a family with Tristan Thompson.

The 32-year-old reality star has said she'd had serious conversations with her basketball player boyfriend about the prospect of them starting a family, and has even stopped taking her birth control pills to make a pregnancy more likely.

Speaking on the season finale of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' on Sunday (11.06.17), Khloe said: ''Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I'm not on birth control is just like - it's scary. It's like a really big step.''

The news comes after a recent clip of the E! programme showed Khloe being told after a visit to the fertility doctor that she has fewer follicles, which hold eggs, than other women her age.

Dr. Huang told Khloe: ''What we're looking at is [if] there's nothing that's going to get in the way of a healthy pregnancy ...

''These are follicles, these hold eggs, so this is just giving you an idea of how young your ovaries are. There are fewer follicles than I anticipate for a normal 32-year-old.''

Alarmed, she replied: ''Shut the f**k up! This is definitely not at all how I thought this appointment was going to go. What if I can't get pregnant?''

And it isn't the first time Khloe has expressed a wish to start a family with Tristan either, as she previously said she would love to get married and have children with the 26 year old.

She said: ''Yes I would [accept his proposal] ... I have never been in this type of love ... I would love to have a family. We've talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don't put the pressure on it. It's not like, the clock is ticking. I feel in my soul it will happen.''