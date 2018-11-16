Khloe Kardashian will reportedly spend Thanksgiving with Tristan Thompson in Cleveland.

The couple want to make their first festive experience with their baby daughter True as special as possible, and Khloe feels it's ''important'' that her baby girl's father is present so they can make their ''own family traditions'' together.

An insider told E! News: ''Tristan's schedule worked out so they could spend Thanksgiving together in Cleveland.

''It's True's first Thanksgiving and Khloe wants to celebrate it as a family. It's very important to her that True has her own family traditions and is with both her mom and dad.''

Despite plans to spend the upcoming festive holiday - which takes place on November 22 - in Cleveland, Khloe is reportedly still unsure about moving there from Los Angeles full time, after finding it ''hard'' dealing with the basketball player's alleged infidelity days before she gave birth to their little girl in April.

The source added: ''She is still very happy in L.A. with her family support and the thought of being back in Cleveland by herself is unsettling.

''She isn't making long-term plans and is just taking it little by little and seeing what happens.

''He's very conflicted and tries her best to stay focused on True and all the joys of motherhood.

''It's complicated with Tristan, but he's True's dad and that's what matters most to Khloe.''

The 'Revenge Body' star's family are extremely supportive of Khloe, and admire the 34-year-old reality star for being so strong.

The source explained: ''They know Khloe is doing what she feels is best for True.

''Regardless of how they feel about Tristan and what he did, they admire Khloe's strength and how she has put her little girl first.''

Khloe recently admitted she struggled to process everything that happened because she knew she was being scrutinised.

In scenes from an upcoming episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, offered her support.

She told Khloe: ''I feel like everyone just wants you to know that you're supported.''

Her sibling replied: ''I appreciate that. I do. It's also, everyone has their own s**t that I know nothing about.

''And mine is thrown on the public of everything and it's just, it's a lot harder to filter through stuff when it's this public and when I gave birth the following day. It's just too much.''

And the Good American owner admitted she was just desperate to be left alone.

Kourtney asked: ''Is everyone writing you?''

Khloe replied: ''Too many people, but writing about both things. I'm like, 'Shut up.' I don't have the energy for that right now like, everyone, leave me alone.''

Khloe recently admitted she's found it difficult having to relive the scandal and wished the show was filmed closer to its broadcast date.

She tweeted: ''I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it's a lot to relive all over again. But maybe I need to (sic)''