Khloe Kardashian thinks Caitlyn Jenner's girlfriend Sophia Hutchins is ''super sweet''.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - whose mum Kris Jenner was married to Caitlyn, 69, before divorcing her in 2014 when she transitioned from Bruce Jenner - revealed Caitlyn and Sophia, 22, are a great match and insisted that their age difference is ''not bothering anyone''.

When asked by divorce lawyer Laura Wasser if the pair were dating on her 'Divorce Sucks' podcast, she said: ''Yes.

''I believe that she is a transgendered woman as well. She's really, really sweet too. She's really sweet. She's younger but like, she's not bothering anyone. She's super sweet.''

Sophia - who works as the Executive Director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation - had previously denied she was dating Caitlyn but said they do have a ''great partnership''.

The blonde beauty said: ''I wouldn't describe it as a romantic relationship.

''I would describe our relationship as we're partners, we're business partners. We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other.

''She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it's just a great match, a great partnership.''

Khloe, 34, went on to explain that she and Caitlyn have ''really come along way'' since she first shared the news of her transition with her family.

She said: ''I'm fine with Caitlyn, I saw Caitlyn recently. When I see Caitlyn it's fine I think we've really come along way.

''It was a struggle I think for all of us not because she was transitioning, I think from just how it was all handled but I think when your emotions really die down you're able to really look at everything and think 'we're all humans and we're all trying to figure this out'.''