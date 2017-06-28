Khloe Kardashian has thanked her boyfriend Tristan Thompson for making her birthday ''incredible''.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star turned 33 on Tuesday (27.06.17) and after her basketball player beau threw her a surprise party over the weekend, Khloe has taken to her Instagram account to thank Tristan for treating her ''like a queen''.

Posting a picture of the two of them holding hands on the photo sharing app on Wednesday (28.06.17) morning, Khloe wrote: ''My birthday was incredible! Dream like almost! It's actually hard to put into words how special I feel and it's mainly because of this man right here! Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day! Thank you to all of my friends and family for helping surprise me and for being the best anyone could ask for!! (Tap for glam details) (sic)''

And Tristan, 26, also took to Instagram to post a sweet message to Khloe, as he shared a snap of some printed photos from her birthday bash.

He wrote: ''Happy bday my love, this picture right here sums up how wild, crazy and how much we love each other. Let's continue to build more memories and cherish them with each other. God bless you, I love you (sic)''

The news comes after Khloe's famous family, including her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, posted on social media to celebrate the blonde beauty's special day.

Kris wrote on Instagram: ''Happy birthday my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!! You are the kindest soul with the biggest heart and I am forever grateful God blessed me with you... you are so funny and make everyone laugh and continue to bring incredible joy to everyone around you....

''you are so smart and are the best daughter, sister, friend, auntie and girlfriend any of us could ever ask for... truly beautiful inside and out! I love you more than you will ever know my bunny... Mommy xo #HappyBirthdayKhloe (sic)''

Whilst Kourtney shared a video of herself with Khloe and wrote: ''Starting out @khloekardashian birthday with a reminder of how annoying we are when we're together...more to come... (sic)''

And Kim posted a throwback photo of the pair with the caption: ''Happy Birthday to my little sissy @khloekardashian I don't know what life would be like without you! You deserve all the happiness on this Earth! Thanks for making life so much fun! I love you!!! (sic)''