Khloe Kardashian ''talks'' to her late father every day.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and her daughter True, 14 months, reserves a special time of the day to chat to her dad Robert Kardashian, who passed away in September 2003 after a battle with oesophageal cancer.

Twins Amber and Ashley told the television personality on the new series of her television show 'Revenge Body': ''We're here because we had a lot of things happen to us when we were growing up, and I feel like it sort of put us down for a while ... There's no one that can take your spot as your dad. I wish that he was still here to this day, but he's here in spirit. I talk to him, still. Some people might think it's weird, but I talk to him.''

To which Khloe replied: ''Oh my God. My dad had that when I was 19. It's a rare cancer and it's a very fast cancer. I still talk to my dad all the time, every night. Me and my daughter, we pray to him, we talk to him, so I'm a big believer of that.''

Khloé learned to be ''very compassionate and giving'' from her father Robert and her mother Kris Jenner and she does all in her power to give back to others.

She shared: ''My parents have always been very compassionate and giving. We were raised in a very blessed environment but since my dad grew up a lot less fortunate, it was really important to him to show us all realities of life and not let us be jaded by the life that he was so lucky to provide us. At the same time, my dad always said to not be boastful about the charity work you do. Ask yourself if you are helping to benefit others or for a self-serving purpose. I hate when people throw their charity work in everyone's faces because they are doing it for publicity or praise. I give to give. I don't give to get.''