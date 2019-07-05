Khloe Kardashian takes co-parenting tips from her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-partner Scott Disick.

The 35-year-old reality star split with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson - with whom she has 14-month-old daughter True - in February after he kissed Jordyn Woods at a party, and the pair have been co-parenting their tot ever since.

And now, Khloe has said she picks up tips on how to maintain a good relationship with Tristan from her older sister Kourtney, who co-parents her three children - Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four - with Scott Disick.

Khloe said: ''I definitely take a lot of learning [and] tips from Scott and Kourtney. They do such a seamless job at it, but I'm still ... fresh.''

It's not just Kourtney that the 'Revenge Body' star relies on for help though, as she says she also gets tips from fellow sibling Kim Kardashian West, who has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 17 months, and one-month-old Psalm with her husband Kanye West.

When asked by Us Weekly magazine which sister she relies on the most when it comes to parenting tips, Khloe - whose half sister Kylie Jenner is also a mother to 17-month-old Stormi - said: ''We try ... Because it's really sensitive, that subject, we try to not cross over too much, but I think Kim and I parent a little more similarly. So I think maybe Kim the most.''

Meanwhile, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently said she and Tristan, 28, have been doing a good job at co-parenting since their split.

She said: ''I think Tristan and I broke up, like, five months ago, so it's still sometimes awkward, but I think we're both doing a really good job. I mean, whenever he wants to see her, he can.

''It's all about the baby! You put your kids as a priority, and they come first. Nothing else matters.''