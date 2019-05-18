Khloe Kardashian jumped into the ocean fully clothed for her ''water baby'' daughter True Thompson.

The 34-year-old television personality is currently vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and couldn't resist her 13-month-old baby girl's ''sweet face'' when she set her eyes on the crystal blue sea, so she decided to take a dip with True in her Good American workout clothes.

Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story: ''After my morning workout, I Took True for a walk on the beach.

''Baby True is a water baby, she wanted to go in so badly so I decided to get into the ocean with my Good American workout clothes on.

''I couldn't say no to her sweet face.''

The 'Revenge Body' star also shared an adorable snap of baby True - whose father is Khloe's ex-partner True Thompson - in her pink and white striped bathing costume and matching turban.

Alongside the picture, Khloe wrote: ''My Water Baby'', with the big and small pink heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently admitted she is doing ''everything in her power'' not to bring any negative ''energy'' from her split with Tristan into her daughter's life.

Khloe feels it's important to put aside her ''personal emotions'' about her ex when she's around their little girl.

Talking about the breakup, she said: ''It does f**ing suck. There's moments - because our personal emotions are still in there - Tristan and I broke up not too long ago so it's really raw and so those emotions could be heightened at times. But I do everything in my power not to bring them in - True is one and a month old, so she doesn't really know what's happening but to me, she does know. She feels energy and I'm a big believer of that so I do everything in my power - just to avoid any sort of any heavy energy around her.''