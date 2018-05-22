Khloe Kardashian is ''surprised'' about her new-found energy since welcoming her daughter.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star can't believe how energetic she is since baby True came into the world.

Writing on her app, she shared: ''I think what surprises me most is no matter how tired you are, you find this energy and patience for your child. You know that babies are so helpless and they rely on you for everything. So something just takes over and you find the energy to care for this helpless precious baby.''

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old television personality recently had hit back at those who have criticised her for ''focusing too much on her body'' following the arrival of her daughter.

She shared: ''The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you're pushing your body so hard, you're so tired. It's much more difficult than you expect it to be. I've been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired.

''My body is sore because it's re-waking itself back up. What I'm annoyed about is I've read a couple of times on Twitter that, ya know, they feel that I'm focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I've worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that's my sanctuary and something I love to do.

''I want to start doing that now and get back to my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that's going to be my new normal. Just because I have a baby, doesn't mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right.''