Khloe Kardashian has revealed she studied her younger sister Kylie Jenner during her labour in order to prepare for her own delivery.

The 33-year-old reality star is just days away from welcoming her first child into the world with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and although she has seen her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian give birth five times between them, she has admitted the most ''memorable'' of her sisters' deliveries was 20-year-old Kylie, who welcomed Stormi into the world two months ago.

Writing on her app, Khloe said: ''I'd say the most significant experience was when I watched Kylie give birth. I was six months pregnant, so it was a lot more real because I knew I'd have to do that in three months. It became a lot more memorable and I definitely took in every single thing that was happening. You don't miss a beat when you know you have to do it soon!''

And although she thinks she learned a lot from the experience, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wouldn't recommend watching a labour whilst pregnant.

She added: ''Having said that ... I don't think it's smart to watch another person give birth when you're pregnant, LOL. (sic)''

The 'Revenge Body' star has previously watched Kourtney deliver Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three, as well as seen Kim - who also has three-month-old Chicago, who was born via a surrogate - give birth to four-year-old North and two-year-old Saint, and has said she hopes her labour is as simple as theirs was.

She wrote: ''I've been so lucky to be in the labor and delivery room for every one of my sisters' deliveries. It was such a blessing that they were so easy and fast, and my sisters made it seem like there's no pain involved.

''I'm praying I have the same type of labor. (sic)''