Khloe Kardashian finds it hard to ''trust'' Tristan Thompson.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's partner allegedly cheated on her with another woman before their daughter True, now 10 months, arrived and Khloe has admitted that he ''demolished'' their relationship through the affair.

Speaking in a promotional video for the new series of the family's E! reality show, which was filmed before Tristan's recent tryst with Jordyn Woods, she said: ''It's really hard to regain trust. Your one stupid weekend, you just demolish a relationship.''

Khloe has been dealt another blow as of late after Tristan was accused of kissing Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn.

An insider said: ''She's very good at compartmentalising and at the end of the day, she wants True to have a happy relationship with both of her parents. She's not one to seek revenge or hold onto negativity ... Khloé is doing okay. She's still upset about what happened and talks about it a lot. But it really seems she is able to see what everyone else has been seeing for so long - that she was always too good for Tristan. She deserves so much better.''

Khloe feels as though she ''did everything she could'' to keep their relationship intact, but now realises they are ''100 percent over''.

The insider added: ''It's amazing that she for so long was trying to keep her family together for True. It's been very challenging for her. But in the end, now that they are 100 percent over, Khloé feels like she did everything she could to be in a relationship with Tristan. Clearly, he doesn't care about his relationship with her.''