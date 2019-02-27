Khloe Kardashian started Good American because she realised a ''large percentage'' of women are ''ignored'' in fashion.

The 34-year-old television personality co-created her inclusive label with her London-based business partner Emma Grede in 2016, and the garments - which range in sizes from XS to 4XL across apparel and activewear and 00 to 24 across denim - were made to give women ''confidence'' by listening to their needs.

Speaking to Australian Vogue, Khloe said: ''Good American was born out of a conversation between my co-founder Emma and me around what it means to be a confident woman today, and realising that a large percentage of women are ignored when it comes to fashion.

''Our open communication with customers has definitely played a factor in building a successful brand, It helps determine what product and design features the Good American woman needs in the future.''

The golden-haired beauty - who has ten-month-old daughter True Thompson - also admitted that she is ''lucky'' to have a team who always ''inspire'' her, and Khloe explained that she is constantly thinking of new ways to serve her fashionista customers by creating new garments in her size-inclusive range.

She added: ''I'm so lucky to have an amazing team both at Good American and at home who continue to inspire and support me.

''We have so many exciting launches coming up in 2019, and we can't wait to continue to serve our customers in new ways!''

The 'Revenge Body' host previously admitted she went ''a long time'' without wearing any products made from the denim because she struggled to find the perfect fit.

She told ES magazine: ''I never considered myself fat but when I used to shop with my sisters I was always really shamed and shunned by [sales assistants] who would say: ' We don't carry that size here'. I was always so embarrassed, so for a long time I didn't wear denim at all. I kept getting angrier. They said they didn't dress people my size. It's shocking.''