Khloe Kardashian is too ''sore'' to hold her daughter True.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has been working hard on her post-baby body but admits it is making it tricky to hold her little girl.

She shared on Snapchat: ''Day three of my workouts. I woke up so, so sore this morning and it's the best worst feeling ever. It's the best because you know there's progress being made, but it's the worst because you can't really get out of bed - ugh - holding the baby, my arms and my back, I was like, 'Okay.' But I'm getting somewhere, I'm getting stronger, good, and it's only day three. So now the baby's asleep, gotta get my workout in and we will see how I do this one. Happy Saturday!''

Meanwhile, Khloe recently took to social media to reveal she has done her first postpartum workout.

She said on Thursday: ''Today is the first day that I've been allowed to work out with my trainer. And I'm super excited, I had my first workout and I'm so exhausted but it feels so good to finally sweat again and feel like I'm evolving and doing something for my body and mind. It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out - mentally I'm strong but physically it's just not the same. My body is not doing what my mind wants it to do. So it's a struggle but it's only day one. I need to motivate myself and it's also a struggle trying to fit in working out in between feeding. No two days are the same. True is so great but still I can't predict if she's going to sleep for the whole two hours or if she's hungry.''