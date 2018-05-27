Khloe Kardashian hates people who can't be happy for others.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star appeared to hit back at her critics with a Twitter rant on Sunday (27.05.17), where she slammed those who ''can't stand'' to see someone ''flourish'', seemingly referencing her rekindling her romance with basketball star Tristan Thompson.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Misery loves company ... people can't stand for someone else to flourish and be happy. Nowadays people thrive off ones downfall rather than their success. Sadly (sic)''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that Khloe wants to fix her relationship with Tristan before they think about marriage after he was seen getting close to another woman just before Khloe gave birth to the couple's daughter True.

A source shared: ''Of course she has always thought she would get married again and wanted that with Tristan, but any conversation or plans have been put to a halt and are not even a discussion. Now that she has made a decision to spend more time in Cleveland, Khloe and Tristan are trying to repair their relationship one day at a time.

''She is doing great. She seems happier and happier every day ... She wants her family to be together ... He has been very apologetic. Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet. She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.''