Khloe Kardashian has hit back at ''mommy shamers'' after she received criticism over her parenting technique.

The 33-year-old reality star gave birth to her daughter True eight weeks ago, and recently revealed she is having to ''supplement with formula'' milk as she is unable to produce enough milk herself to feed her tot.

And after one fan gave her ''mad respect'' on social media for ''opening up about supplementing with formula'', Khloe revealed not everyone has been so nice with regards to her confession.

Responding to the fan on Twitter, the 'Revenge Body' star said: ''Mommy shaming is real! But the truth is I've tried and tried and tried to breast feed only and it wasn't working for me. I feel fortunate that I am able to still breast-feed but with the help of formula. Breast-feeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star revealed earlier this week in a post on her app and website khloewithak.com that she has been relying on the Baby Breeze Formula Pro One-Step Bottle Maker to help make sure her tot - whom she has with boyfriend Tristan Thompson - is well fed.

She wrote: ''Technically, I don't need something like this because I breastfeed, but because I don't produce enough milk, I also have to give a bottle with every feeding. And, with the formula I use, I have to give True the bottle within 30 minutes of making it, so it's amazing to have this machine make it for me. It's super easy to use - and fast, so when I'm exhausted and can't even keep my eyes open in the middle of the night, it's a total lifesaver.''

But despite having to drink two different kinds of milk, True is definitely a healthy baby, which Khloe revealed when she spoke about how ''excited'' she gets whenever her daughter poops.

She said recently: ''One thing about motherhood that I didn't know is that every time baby True goes potty, it is like a party in here. And I cheer, and it's like a poop party. I go, 'Oh my Gosh, Mama, I'm so proud of you! You went potty!'

''The joys of motherhood. And it's the little things that make us happy. Because I know her tummy's feeling good and her digestive system is working. I didn't know these things would excite me. My, how things have changed.''