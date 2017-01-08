Khloe Kardashian showed off her incredible weight loss in a new before-and-after picture.

The 32-year-old reality TV star - who lost 40lbs after embracing exercise and changing her diet - took to Instagram to share a side-by-side comparison picture of herself, as she promoted her new show 'Revenge Body'.

Khloe wrote: ''If you were to ask me five years ago if I ever saw myself being completely in love with fitness and health. That I would be an inspiration to many others, that I would be the push that others needed to find their way. I would've laughed in your face. Me? The chubby one? No way! But now I can't see myself ever stopping! I am completely honored and taking my role seriously in helping motivate and teach people what I had to learn to better myself from the inside out. Becoming stronger mentally so I can't let the little things break me down. I see myself only getting better and better!

''I can't believe how far I have come! I almost can't believe that was me! If you've lost your motivation don't beat yourself up about it, negative thoughts only turn into negative realities. By keeping positive about your body, your inner health, your mental sanity, your fitness and what you're trying to achieve, you're way more likely to succeed. My fitness journey was for myself and myself alone. On my terms and on my timeline! Cheers to us becoming better than we were yesterday! #RevengeBody (sic).''

Khloe turned to exercise after the breakdown of her marriage to Lamar Odom and has even written a book - 'Strong Looks Better Naked' - about her incredible transformation.

And she is getting ready to launch a new show, 'Revenge Body', which will help people overcome traumatic times in their life and get their ''revenge'' by getting back to their best.

She previously explained: '''Revenge Body' is basically a show about taking people that not so much are seeking revenge in a harmful, malicious way, but revenge in the best way possible, which is a good body.

''So people that have gone through really traumatic experiences in life, not all of them are breakups, some of them have lost a parent or something that's been really traumatic which has caused them to gain a lot of weight and they don't really know how to get control over their life again. So whatever that circumstance is I want them to get revenge on that incident.''