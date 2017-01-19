Khloe Kardashian takes an ''old-fashioned'' approach to dating.

The 'Revenge Body' star - who is in a relationship with Tristan Thompson - insists a guy picks her up from her house to take her out for the first time, and is adamant that ''coffee is too casual'' to be considered a date.

She wrote on her app: ''Definitely into dinner the first time I hang out with a guy! I prefer to get picked up by my date!''

And despite her own vast fortune, Khloe thinks it is important for a guy to pay on their first date, though she has no problem with sharing the financial burden after that.

She explained: ''Guy pays! You do you, honey, but I personally think the guy should pay on a first date. Later on, it's OK for the girl to offer but I'm not setting that precedent for the rest of the relationship.''

The 32-year-old star - who was previously married to Lamar Odom - doesn't mind being asked out by text, but does prefer to speak on the phone when in a relationship, and she is also happy to get in contact with someone after a good date instead of waiting for them to call her.

She shared: ''I'm OK with being asked out over text message. Once we're into the relationship, we need to call each other and talk on the phone, though. I'm big on setting the tone with relationships.

''I'm fine reaching out initially after the first date. Obviously, it gives you those butterflies if the other person does. Normally, it's not a big deal who initiates the contact because, just like we like to be wooed, guys like the same f***ing thing.''