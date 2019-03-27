Khloe Kardashian send a fan a box of clothes after the woman admitted she couldn't afford her Good American jeans.

Kaelynn Abner revealed earlier this month she had fallen in love with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's denim line but would have to work ''extra shifts'' in order to buy her dream wardrobe - so she was delighted when the 'Revenge Body' host reached out and sent her some goodies.

Kaelynn shared a photo of herself in a variety of Good American pieces, including a denim skirt, a camouflage workout outfit, and a pair of shorts, and wrote: ''I still can't believe my tweet got so much attention.

''I have adored @KhloeKardashian for so long and am so thankful she took the time out of her day to send me some AMAZING clothes. I never once took her tweet to be anything other than positive. My bulletin board says it all!! (sic)''

The 34-year-old star - who has 11-month-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - praised Kaelynn as a ''positive soul'' and was delighted her fan had received her parcel.

She replied: ''I am so happy you received your Good American goodies!! Keep working hard and being such a positive soul.''

Kaelynn had caught Khloe's eye earlier this month when she declared herself ''in love'' with Good American.

She posted: ''So I realized I have to work 20 hours in order to afford @khloekardashian jeans...and I'm in love with them...catch me picking up extra shifts(sic)''

Khloe replied at the time: ''Awwwwww this is so cute!!!! I'm so happy you enjoy them.(sic)''

However, a number of other Twitter users criticised the former 'X Factor' host for being insensitive and called on her to offer Kaelynn a ''coupon code or discount''.

One user wrote: ''Not to sound like a hater but this actually upsets me!! Someone had to work a stupid amount of hours to afford ONE pair of jeans. A millionaire thinks it's 'cute' that ppl have to calculate & think how many hours they have to work to afford little things.(sic)''

Another added: ''Sick. She doesn't even realize how tone deaf this is bc she's been rich her whole life lol. Being poor is so cute! lol (sic)''

And a third posted: ''Give her a coupon code or a discount or something. Damn.''