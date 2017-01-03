Khloe Kardashian believes exercise is a ''form of therapy''.

The 32-year-old star's new TV show, 'Revenge Body', premieres next week and the blonde beauty insists the programme is about more than just altering the physical appearance of the participants, as it will help strengthen their emotional ''armour'' too.

She said: ''It's not just physically, this is a show that really focuses from the inside out.

''That's like my book and my journey is all about mind, body and soul. But I do believe working out is a form of therapy, I think it builds you an emotional set of armour as well.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star insists there is nothing ''harmful or malicious'' about the show's title, but she just wants to help people overcome traumatic times in their life and get their ''revenge'' by getting back to their best.

She explained in an interview with E! News: '''Revenge Body' is basically a show about taking people that not so much are seeking revenge in a harmful, malicious way, but revenge in the best way possible, which is a good body.

''So people that have gone through really traumatic experiences in life, not all of them are breakups, some of them have lost a parent or something that's been really traumatic which has caused them to gain a lot of weight and they don't really know how to get control over their life again. So whatever that circumstance is I want them to get revenge on that incident.''

Khloe - who is dating Tristan Thompson - recently advised people to set ''small goals'' in order to move forward.

She shared: ''I like to make goals in life, but I make sure that the goals aren't too crazy because if you ever fall off the horse, you will beat yourself up. It's good to set small goals, and I never set a crazy time limit for myself. The new year is a good time to reflect on the baby steps I've taken, and how I've evolved.

''Not everything is an f***ing race - it's the marathon of life! I think it's so important to acknowledge the evolution. It took me a long time to get here. I feel like I've grown so much this year, with what I can handle and how I react to situations.''