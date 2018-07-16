Khloe Kardashian has lost 33 pounds since giving birth to True.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has the little girl with her partner Tristan Thompson - didn't ''put any pressure'' on herself to lose weight but is pleased with her progress.

She shared: ''After I had True, I didn't put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week. Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn't give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn't able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I've lost 33 pounds! I'm shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly.''

And the 34-year-old television personality loved being ''active'' throughout her pregnancy.

Writing on her app, she added: ''I'm chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy. I never compare myself to other women as every woman has their own journey. We also all have different priorities in our day-to-day lives. One of mine is having that one hour where I can be selfish and alone in my place of refuge. Staying healthy and active is something that's very important to me. Exercise is something I've always used to maintain my sanity and relieve stress. And, now that I have a baby, I still want to keep something that's my time, my space, something I'm doing for myself.''