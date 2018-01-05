Khloe Kardashian's family told her to lose weight because she is ''hurting the brand''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed how she was criticised by her own relatives for her size and admits it really ''hurt'' her.

Speaking to one of the participants on her show 'Revenge Body', she said: ''I'm a huge believer of it's not what you say, it's how you say it. You know, for a long time I was told, 'Khloe, you've got to lose weight because you're really hurting the brand' or this or that.

''I understood that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt and there's a way to say things. I totally get how you feel.''

Meanwhile, Khloe - who is expecting her first child with her partner Tristan Thompson - previously revealed she was once told she would ''never be a certain size''.

She said: ''I was always told that I could never be a certain size or that I could never look a certain way and that really got to me. I started to believe what everybody else told me. But then one day something inside of me didn't want to be defined by somebody else's perception or vision of me ...

''My arms used to be my biggest insecurity on my body. They would never tone up and they were mushy and fat with absolutely no structure. Now I have defined arms and it's almost like my trophy that I'm allowed to show off. It sounds silly but I've worked so hard on being able to feel comfortable wearing a t-shirt or tank top.''