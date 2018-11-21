Khloe Kardashian has penned a sweet tribute to her late father.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to Instagram to remember her father Robert Kardashian, who passed away from cancer in September 2003.

Alongside a picture of Robert, she wrote: ''I miss you.''

Meanwhile, Khloe was previously told that her father Robert died when his family weren't around to protect them.

Clairvoyant Tyler Henry told her: ''There's a feeling of like, 'I don't want you to be there when I'm actually passing away. It's like, 'For your sake I want you to just not have that in your memory.' And there's a feeling when this comes through that he actually would've timed his passing. The feeling is that he was holding on and he was waiting and that would've been done with purpose and with intention.''

And Khloe also revealed that Robert had arranged to see his mum and dad and his children before he died.

She shared: ''His parents' didn't know he was dying. He just kept it a secret so he wanted them to come and see him and he wanted to say goodbye to them and say goodbye to all of us. And then after everyone left he ended up passing away.''

Khloe recently spoke out about how distraught she felt when her father passed away, admitting she was so overwhelmed at his funeral, she fainted.

Khloe - who was 19 when her dad died - said: ''At the funeral, when I saw my father in his casket, I completely fell apart. I don't remember the details, but apparently I was an emotional wreck, and I'm told that I was so distraught I actually passed out. At one point I fell to the floor kicking and screaming, and I had to be sedated. It was really intense. I refused to believe my father was gone. I just wanted to believe it was all just a bad dream.''