Khloe Kardashian's first kiss was ''traumatising''.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recalled how bad and forgettable her first lip-locking session was during a YouTube Q&A with her half-sister Kylie Jenner, 21, to promote their joint Kylie Cosmetics x Koko Kollection Round 3 launch.

Khloe told Kylie: ''We were there (Newport Beach, California) for some reason, I don't remember the whole thing.

''It was just some kid on the beach ... It was traumatising, I hated it.''

The 'Revenge Body' host - who has 14-month-old daughter True Thompson with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - also revealed that she would probably be a teacher or work with children if she wasn't a celebrity.

On what her alternative career would be, she said: ''Definitely something with children, I love, love, love kids... I don't know, like a teacher.''

And Kylie - who has 16-month-old daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott - admitted she could see Khloe working in a kindergarten.

She replied: ''I could totally see you as a kindergarten teacher.''

Meanwhile, Khloe previously admitted being a mother has made her feel like she can ''do anything''.

She shared: ''My favourite part about being a mom, I mean it's so corny, but it's just like, no matter how tired you are, it's complete bliss, no matter what. I mean, Christmas Day, I was so hungover and I was like, 'How am I gonna get through this day?' And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, 'OK, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this.' It's just the best, and the love that you get and that you also get to give and receive ... it's just, it's beautiful.''

And the blonde beauty says being a parent has given her a new perspective on life and she doesn't worry about saying no to things anymore.

She added: ''It's so much more fun [to see the world through her eyes]. Our lives, they get busy and things get heavy, and then to see the innocence of a child, I just always [lighten up]. I think also motherhood just puts life into perspective and what's important to you. I think you just reevaluate things, like, 'I don't want to do that tonight.' And it's OK to say no, so I can spend time with my family.''