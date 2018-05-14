Khloe Kardashian found it ''so tough'' to pick a name for her daughter.

The 33-year-old reality star gave birth to her daughter True - whom she has with her boyfriend Tristan Thomspon - just over a month ago, and in a new post on her app, khloewithak.com, she has revealed that it was her grandmother MJ who picked out the tot's unusual moniker after Khloe had a hard time deciding.

She wrote: ''Picking a name for your child is really so tough! I knew I wanted my baby to have a 'T' initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my Grandma M.J. suggested True.''

The unique name has a family connection, as the 'Revenge Body' star revealed it is her ''great-grandfather's first name and grandfather's middle name.''

Khloe said the name ''stuck with me for my entire pregnancy,'' and whilst the moniker conversation happened some time before her tot's birth, she couldn't get the name out of her head, and so decided to bestow it on her daughter.

This isn't the first time True's family connection has been discussed either, as Khloe's mother and 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' co-star Kris Jenner previously revealed the link on social media.

She wrote: ''I'm so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad's name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true (sic)''

Khloe has been doting on her new arrival since her birth last month, and it was previously claimed is ''consumed with love'' for her baby.

An insider shared: ''Khloe is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl - she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters. She's so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloe truly has no other cares in the world.''