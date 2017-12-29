Khloe Kardashian has started sharing her workout videos again.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was forced to defend herself earlier this week when she was slammed for working out while six months pregnant but, despite the backlash, she won't let it stop her from posting clips of her working up a sweat.

The 33-year-old beauty took to Snapchat yesterday (28.12.17) to show how she and her sister Kourtney Kardashian were training arms, shoulders, back and inner thighs.

It comes just days after the blonde beauty said her doctor had given her the all-clear to train while pregnant after fans blasted her for putting her unborn baby at risk.

She wrote: ''For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden. But MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing s**t (sic).''

Apart from dealing with criticism on social media, Khloe has had a ''pleasant pregnancy'' so far without any bouts of illness or morning sickness.

Speaking previously about how she is coping, a source said: ''Khloe has not had any morning sickness or had any less than pleasant pregnancy symptoms.''

Khloe and her 26-year-old boyfriend Tristan Thompson set tongues wagging they were expecting a baby together in September this year, but it was only last week that Khloe publicly announced the exciting news.

Alongside a photograph of her bump on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! (sic)''