Khloe Kardashian says her relationship with Tristan Thompson is ''serious'' and they have declared their love for one another.
Khloe Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson is getting ''serious''.
The 32-year-old reality star couldn't be happier with the Cleveland Cavaliers player - who she was first romantically linked with in September - and they have even declared their love for one another
'Late Late Show' host James Corden said to her: ''I feel like I'm spotting something different about you - this time you might be glowing!
''You seem like somebody who may have found love recently?''
The smiling star replied: ''I have! I am, I'm very happy.
''It's going good We use the L word!''
When James, 38, then asked his guest how long she and James ''have been French kissing'', she laughed and said: ''A little bit now/ We just started French kissing. That's when it's serious!''
The 'Revenge Body' star also praised her 25-year-old boyfriend as ''pretty awesome'' during an interview on 'Today'.
She said: ''Tristan is pretty awesome. You're making me blush!''
Khloe - who was previously married to Lamar Odom - then joked about numerous rumours speculating she was pregnant over the years, but admitted she does want a family of her own one day.
She said: ''I've been pregnant for about eight years now -- I'm pregnant with triplets at this point...
''I hope so. I definitely hope so! I mean, God willing.''
Earlier this month, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted she is the happiest she's been for a long time thanks to her relationship.
She said: ''At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I've been in years. It's such a great feeling that I have my happy back!
''It's from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I've been in for longer than I can even remember ... I think when you're in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too. I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn't need to be so publicised all the time.''
