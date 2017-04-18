Khloe Kardashian's 'Revenge Body' has been renewed for a second season.

The 32-year-old television personality's E! reality show, which encourages dumped singletons to get revenge on their exes by working on their bodies, has been given another season.

Khloe said: ''I am so happy to have the opportunity to help people who are determined to make a change by allowing us to share in their personal struggles. I'm proud to be part of their journey and contribute to each one of them gaining more strength, stamina, style and swagger.''

Whilst executive producer Eli Frankel added: ''We are proud of the remarkable transformations that Khloe and her elite team have accomplished and look forward to changing more lives in season two.

'''Revenge Body' typifies the style, emotional resonance and marquee talent that Lionsgate and I strive to produce in an unscripted series. We're excited to rejoin Khloe, Ryan Seacrest, Kris Jenner and our partners at E! for another inspiring season of premium television that clearly has its finger on the pulse of pop culture.''

The new series' participants will have makeovers that last for a longer period of time as Khloe and her team work to help improve the person's physical and emotional health.

E!'s Executive Vice President of Programming and Development Jeff Olde said: ''We are thrilled Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian is coming back with a vengeance for another season. As the first season has shown, we were blown away by the evolution of the participants and Khloe's unique ability to connect, inspire and encourage others.''