Khloe Kardashian found it ''hard'' dealing with Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity because she's in the public eye.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was let stunned when photos emerged of her basketball player boyfriend seemingly kissing another woman just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April and she admitted she struggled to process everything that happened because she knew she was being scrutinised.

In scenes from an upcoming episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, offered her support.

She told Khloe: ''I feel like everyone just wants you to know that you're supported.''

Her sibling replied: ''I appreciate that. I do. It's also, everyone has their own s**t that I know nothing about.

''And mine is thrown on the public of everything and it's just, it's a lot harder to filter through stuff when it's this public and when I gave birth the following day. It's just too much.''

And the 'Revenge Body' host admitted she was just desperate to be left alone.

Kourtney asked: ''Is everyone writing you?''

Khloe replied: ''Too many people, but writing about both things. I'm like, 'Shut up.' I don't have the energy for that right now like, everyone, leave me alone.''

The 34-year-old star recently admitted she's found it difficult having to relive the scandal and wished the show was filmed closer to its broadcast date.

She tweeted: ''I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it's a lot to relive all over again. But maybe I need to (sic)''