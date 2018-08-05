Khloe Kardashian is fed up of being criticised for her ''pregnancy lips''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has hit back at those who have criticised her plump lips, insisting the reason for her fuller lips on the new series of the reality show was because she was expecting daughter True.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote: ''PSA I was pregnant during the entire season of KUWTK. Some women get 'pregnancy lips.' I was one of them. So my lips look crazy and massive. Trust me I know and I HATED it! A lot of wild s**t happens to your body and face while pregnant. It's out of our control. Most people don't have to film during an entire pregnancy. Just watch the show and be kind about my growing body and lips. Pregnant women should be off limits (sic)''

Meanwhile, Khloe recently hit back at those who have criticised her for ''focusing too much on her body'' following the arrival of her daughter.

She said: ''The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you're pushing your body so hard, you're so tired. It's much more difficult than you expect it to be. I've been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it's re-waking itself back up. What I'm annoyed about is I've read a couple of times on Twitter that, ya know, they feel that I'm focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I've worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that's my sanctuary and something I love to do. I want to start doing that now and get back to my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that's going to be my new normal. Just because I have a baby, doesn't mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right.''