Khloe Kardashian does ''positive affirmations'' with her daughter every day.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star sits in front of the mirror with her little girl True every morning and she tells her how beautiful she is as that was what her family did for her when she was younger.

She said: ''I never, ever considered myself chubby or overweight. I didn't know that I was until I went on TV, and everyone told me that I was 'fat'. I never felt that way, because my family never allowed me to. As silly as it sounds, I do positive affirmations with her in the morning. It's so corny, [we] sit in front of the mirror [and say], 'I am beautiful.'''

And the 34-year-old television personality says it is her ''job'' to make her daughter feel beautiful.

She added to the Telegraph's Stellar magazine: ''It's my job to make her feel, no matter what she looks like, that she is strong and confident and beautiful, and it's OK to embrace all different shapes, sizes, and ethnicities. My whole family is a melting pot of race and skin tone and hair colour and height - everything. That's our reality and our children need to know how beautiful diversity is.''

Meanwhile, Khloe previously revealed her daughter has made her feel like she can ''do anything''.

She said: ''My favourite part about being a mom, I mean it's so corny, but it's just like, no matter how tired you are, it's complete bliss, no matter what. I mean, Christmas Day, I was so hungover and I was like, 'How am I gonna get through this day?' And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, 'OK, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this.' It's just the best, and the love that you get and that you also get to give and receive ... it's just, it's beautiful.''