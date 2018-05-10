Khloe Kardashian says her baby daughter is ''sweet and patient''.

The 33-year-old reality star gave birth to her daughter True - whom she has with her boyfriend Tristan Thomspon - almost one month ago, and has taken to her app to gush over the tot's first milestone by detailing some of her early habits.

Khloe wrote: ''Baby True is going to be a month old on Thursday! So far, she's so incredibly sweet and patient - really not fussy at all.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star believes True will grow up to take after her 27-year-old NBA star dad, and says her favourite activity so far has been ''cuddling''.

She added: ''I can tell she's going to be super athletic and incredibly strong! She's very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents.''

Khloe's app update comes after she took to Twitter earlier in the week to express her mixed emotions at the sight of her baby reaching one month old.

She wrote: ''I can't believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut (sic)''

This week will also see the family celebrate Khloe's first Mother's Day (13.05.18), and the 'Revenge Body' star previously admitted she was excited to celebrate the special day.

She said: ''I've always loved Mother's Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, [grandma] MJ and my sisters - but this year will be even more special because now I'm a mommy, too! As of now, there aren't any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I'm really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her. (sic)''

Khloe also previously took to her app to gush about the ''special'' holiday.

She said: ''This Mother's Day will be the most special yet! I still can't believe I'm a mom - it feels like such an honor. Now it feels even more important to honor all the amazing women in my family! (sic)''