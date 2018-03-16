Khloe Kardashian was excited to create her own maternity line after being uninspired by the ''unflattering'' options in the market.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is about to welcome her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and the expectant mother has launched a new line of maternity wear - appropriately named Good Mama - for her popular denim brand Good American after realising she wanted ''stylish'' denim to comfortably take women through every stage of their pregnancy.

She told People magazine: ''Until this point, no maternity denim options spoke to me - most of what's out there lack the stylish, fun details that I want to wear, or simply isn't flattering. With this collection, we set out to create a premium denim line for women of all sizes and stages of pregnancy, and even for the months after the baby is born.''

And the 'Revenge Body' star said it was ''amazing'' to be able to experience shooting the campaign for the brand whilst pregnant and she wants other women to feel the same way when they wear the jeans.

She said:''Shooting the Good Mama campaign while expecting a child of my own was an amazing experience. I want women to feel sexy, empowered and bad ass in these jeans. Good American is also a 'baby' of mine, so celebrating both my pregnancy and the expansion of our business has been very special.''

On Thursday (15.03.18), Khloe posted a picture on her Instagram page which gave her social media followers a sneak peek at the new line whilst she posed for a side-profile photo to show off her expanding bump.

She captioned the image: ''I'm so excited for the launch of Good Mama!!! Who says pregnancy style can't be sexy!? I am so proud of my @goodamerican maternity denim #GoodMama!! All you new mommies and mamas-to-be are going to be so chic in your Good Mamas!! Just dropped in sizes 00-24 on goodamerican.com!! (sic)''