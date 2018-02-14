Khloe Kardashian's first kiss with Tristan Thompson was ''pretty magical''.

To mark Valentine's Day, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star shared how she felt when she first locked lips with the basketball star, who she is expecting her first child with.

She said: ''I was so nervous. I liked Tristan so much. It was after a night of us hanging out and we were with a bunch of friends at one of their houses. We were all drinking and telling stories and just enjoying each other's company. I forget what led up to that moment, but I do remember that we both started kissing in the kitchen - in front of everyone. I think we were really passionate, so we made everybody a little uncomfortable, LOL! It was pretty magical! I never want to forget that moment. (sic)''

And the 33-year-old television personality has very chilled plans for Valentine's Day with Tristan.

In a post on her app, she added: ''We're both not very needy when it comes to this kind of stuff, so we're just going to go to my mom's and have a couples' dinner with my family. Cute, right? She's having a chef cook for us, which will be a fun little luxury. But I'll be doing some cooking too! Tristan is Jamaican and he absolutely loves Jamaican food. He could eat Jamaican food seven days a week 365 days a year. His mom has been teaching me how to make authentic recipes, so I will be making him an amazing Jamaican meal earlier in the day.''