Khloe Kardashian splashed out to hire a luxurious private jet to celebrate her best friend's birthday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star shelled out the hefty amount to rent the airplane for her best friend Malika Haqq and her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray's birthday on Sunday (10.03.19).

Khloe shared a video of Malika and Khadijah getting onto the private jet, and she can be heard wishing the pair a happy birthday.

The video was captioned: ''Only the best for my besties.''

A beautiful spread of sweet treats was put on for the twins and the other partygoers, with Khloe sharing a photo of sweet pastries that spelled out 'Happy Birthday Malika' and 'Happy Birthday Khadija'.

Khloe has had a rough time of it lately after her partner Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods but Khloe recently took to social media to insist the blame for the cheating scandal should fall on Tristan after she previously blamed Jordyn.

She wrote: ''This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time. What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister.

''But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. (sic)''