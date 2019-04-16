Khloe Kardashian's Instagram has been made public again.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star issued a statement explaining that she has ''no idea'' how her Instagram became unavailable to anyone other than her followers in the early hours of Tuesday (16.04.19)but vowed to change her settings as soon as possible.

She wrote on the Kardashian fan page Instagram: ''I have NO idea how or why my page is private. I don't even know how to do that lol thank you for posting! I'm going to fix it. That's strange. (sic)''

The confusion comes after Khloe documented her daughter's True's birthday on the app this weekend - where she reunited with the tot's father, Tristan Thompson, despite the couple splitting for good two months ago, after he was allegedly caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods.

The NBA player attended the lavish bash at the reality star's Calabasas home and could be seen in Khloe's Instagram Stories trying to cuddle his daughter - whose actual birthday was on April 12 - in the garden, which was decorated like a festival with a wall of pastel-colored balloons and a huge sign reading True.

In another clip, Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian West - who almost fought with Tristan when Khloe was in labour with True - was seen holding her 15-month-old daughter Chicago in her arms as she supported her sister at the bash.

The extravagant celebration saw ponies dressed as unicorns, ice pops and various sweet treats including donuts, upside down ice cream cones and handcrafted cookies.

However, any gifts given to True were donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

The party came almost a year to the day Tristan was accused of being unfaithful for the first time, when he kissed another woman days before True was born.