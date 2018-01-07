Khloe Kardashian is reportedly planning on doing extensive renovations on her home ahead of the arrival of her first child.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who is expecting her first child with her partner Tristan Thompson - and wants to spruce up her house before their family becomes three.
Khloe is reportedly going to change the huge closet near her room back to a bedroom so it can be used for her baby when it arrives as she wants their little one as close to her as possible, TMZ reports.
Meanwhile, the 33-year-old television personality previously admitted the first trimester of her pregnancy the ''worst'' because no one knew she was expecting.
She explained: ''At the beginning, the first trimester is the worst and no one knows you're pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable. I think once people know you're pregnant, you get all the excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat. It's hard for me to breathe right now.''
And Khloe is focusing on having a ''healthy mind, body and soul'' in the run up to her baby's arrival.
She shared: ''For me, health and wellness resolutions are especially important this year. Being pregnant, it's a whole different type of self-care. I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were. I'm also eating differently - of course, I have cravings, but I want to make sure I'm supplying my baby with the proper nutrients. I'm focused on being healthy mind, body and soul for myself and the baby. But, man, I can't wait to be a beast in the gym already, LOL! ... Still, as active as I have been during my pregnancy, I feel great. So my New Year's resolution will be to stay as mentally and physically healthy as I can! (sic)''
