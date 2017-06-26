Khloe Kardashian needs a ''hangover remedy'' after celebrating her birthday on Sunday night (25.06.17).

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was joined by her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and her siblings at the surprise bash at Blind Dragon Lounge to mark her 33rd birthday.

Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian West and their half-sibling Kendall Jenner shared videos of Khloe arriving at the venue with Tristan and looking surprised as her family surprised her.

Kim - who was also joined at the party by her husband Kanye West - took to social media to share a picture of her with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner waiting for Khloe to arrive.

She captioned it: ''Sisters waiting to surprise Khloe... (sic)''

Khloe looked stunning as she arrived in a beautiful shimmery dress, complete with high heels whilst her boyfriend looked smart in a patterned shirt and skinny black jeans.

It comes only a few months after Khloe organised the surprise party for her boyfriend to celebrate his 26th birthday.

Meanwhile, Khloe's relationship with Tristan is ''effortless''.

The star's close friend Malika Haqq said: ''I am so happy for Khloe and Tristan. They're a match. They're great friends. Their relationship is incredibly effortless. It's what you want to be. The sky's the limit to me when it comes to their relationship. They can do anything as long as they stay exactly the way they are right now.

''Tristan's a very grounded, sound human being that comes from a great family. I love his mother, by the way! Sometimes you recognise other people come from similar backgrounds that might work a little more closely to the way you were raised or the way you do things. Morals and boundaries and all those things are really important and I think that they have a lot of the same morals and goals in life. I think that's why their relationship is successful.''