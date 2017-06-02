Khloe Kardashian claims a friend has been stealing from her.

The 32-year-old reality TV star took to Twitter to reveal that a close pal had been pilfering from her and Khloe asked her followers from advice.

She wrote: ''What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you? Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route?''

When some followers asked if Khloe was referring to her best friend Malika Haqq, the star was quick to insist that was not the case.

She wrote: ''No guys! Malika is my sister! Never ever ever! We ride for life @ForeverMalika. Wayyyyy TOO many shady people in the world! The grass is cut LOW. I see a few snakes (sic).''

Meanwhile, although Khloe is having issues with a friend, her relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson is going from strength to strength.

Asked if she would accept if he proposed, she shared recently: ''Yes I would ... I have never been in this type of love ... I would love to have a family. We've talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don't put the pressure on it. It's not like, the clock is ticking. I feel in my soul it will happen.''

And Khloe is ''unbelievably happy'' with Tristan.

Her best friend Malika revealed: ''She is so unbelievably happy and I couldn't be happier for her. [She's doing] amazing.''