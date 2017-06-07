Khloe Kardashian feared she couldn't get pregnant after a visit to the fertility doctor.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who is currently dating basketball star Tristan Thompson - had an ultrasound whilst at the doctors, which revealed she has fewer follicles, which hold eggs, then other women her age.

In a clip from the family's E! reality show, Dr. Huang told Khloe: ''What we're looking at is [if] there's nothing that's going to get in the way of a healthy pregnancy ...

''These are follicles, these hold eggs, so this is just giving you an idea of how young your ovaries are. There are fewer follicles than I anticipate for a normal 32-year-old.''

Alarmed, she replied: ''Shut the f**k up! This is definitely not at all how I thought this appointment was going to go. What if I can't get pregnant?''

It comes after the 32-year-old television personality revealed she would love to get married and have children with Tristan.

She said: ''Yes I would [accept his proposal] ... I have never been in this type of love ... I would love to have a family. We've talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don't put the pressure on it. It's not like, the clock is ticking. I feel in my soul it will happen.''

And a source recently claimed Khloe would love to have a ''big family'' with the sportsman.

The insider said: ''She definitely wants a big family. She wants multiple kids! ... They'll almost certainly get engaged before the end of summer.''