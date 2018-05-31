Khloe Kardashian's family are desperate for her to move back to Los Angeles.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been living in Cleveland, Ohio, since the birth of her daughter True two months ago because she wanted to be near her boyfriend Tristan Thompson - who plays basketball out there for the Cleveland Cavaliers - but her famous relatives are trying to persuade her to head back to California because they feel like they barely get to see her or the little one now.

A source told E! News: ''Everyone is understanding of her situation and they are all trying to be there for her, but obviously want her home.

''They are letting her have her space in Cleveland and keep her routine, but wish they could have more moments together as a family unit and have True around more. Everyone hopes she will come back to Los Angeles once True is a little older.''

Khloe's family - including her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian West - were convinced she'd head back to Los Angeles shortly after she had given birth as she had found out a few days prior that Tristan had allegedly cheated on her.

However, the 33-year-old beauty shocked her relatives and her fans when she decided to stay put and work through her issues with the 27-year-old NBA star.

An insider said: ''Khloe has been trying to avoid any tension. Khloe is still trying to regain trust with Tristan and figure out how to keep the family together.''

Khloe was left devastated at the beginning of April when video footage of Tristan seemingly smooching another woman in a night club in New York was leaked online.

Despite her heartbreak, Khloe allowed Tristan, whom she's been dating since 2016, to be at the birth of their daughter before kicking him out of their family home.

But it didn't take long before Tristan had managed to wiggle his way back in as the pair are now living together again and are raising their little girl as a couple.