Khloe Kardashian's family are still ''trying to be civil and nice'' with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson following his cheating scandal.

The NBA star was caught on camera getting close to another woman just days before Khloe, 34, gave birth to their daughter True in April, and whilst the couple have worked through their issues, the reality star's famous family are said to still be getting to grips with Tristan's actions.

A source said: ''Everyone is trying to be civil and nice since Khloé wants them to. Khloé just wants to be supported in the decisions that she makes regarding Tristan.

''She always understood that her family was very upset and defensive after he cheated. That situation was such a nightmare for Khloé at a time that should have been her happiest.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has reportedly asked her family for ''respect'' in whatever decisions she makes regarding her relationship and her seven-month-old daughter.

Speaking to People magazine, the insider added: ''Khloé has asked for them to respect whatever decisions she makes for her family, and that's what they are doing right now.

''[The family accept that] Tristan will always be True's dad and respect that Khloé is still trying to figure out her life. They are playing nice and being supportive of Khloé,'' the source shares of her family. It doesn't mean that they think Tristan is a great guy.''

Meanwhile, Khloe recently admitted that Tristan's actions were ''f***ed up and disgusting'', but insisted they've worked through their issues with ''countless hours of help''.

When one fan said they were confused by Khloe's position on Tristan's scandal during Sunday's (25.11.18) episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Khloe tweeted: ''What he did was f***ed up and disgusting. What you're watching is over seven months old. We have gone through countless hours of help.''