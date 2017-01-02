Khloe Kardashian owns over 200 pairs of sunglasses.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' beauty revealed her impressive collection of eyewear in a new post on her app where she showed off her new storage box she has bought to store them in.

She wrote: ''It makes things so easy. They're kinda color-coded, but you don't have to go that far. Colored aviators are colored aviators. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old beauty - who has recently finalised her divorce with her ex-husband Lamar Odom who tied the knot in 2009 but split four years later - recently admitted she needed an ''outlet'' to help her get through her break-up, and although the star has admitted her release used to come from gorging on food, this time saw her turn to fitness.

She said: ''I was going through my divorce, and I just really needed an outlet. I had turned to food and had an unhealthy relationship with food my whole life, and I was like, 'Food has never helped me lose weight.' ''

And the 'Strong Looks Better Naked' star has revealed this time around she bucked the habit and turned to fitness instead to help her ''block out'' the stress from her personal issues.

She explained: ''So I joined Equinox, and I would go there and put my headphones on and get on the elliptical or the stairs, and no one would bother me or ask me questions because even at Starbucks, I would get the, 'I'm sorry...' I would watch the 'Real Housewives' or something mindless, and I felt like all the stress I was under, all the paparazzi, I blocked out all that noise.

''I escaped there and as a byproduct, I started losing weight. Then I thought, 'OK, I'm gonna call a trainer and Gunnar Peterson has been a family friend of ours.' He changed my body.''

The television personality has since moved on from her former partner and is dating the 25-year-old sportsman Tristan Thompson, who she has described as a ''little cutie''.

She gushed: ''I love athletes. Someone who has the same interests as me, who likes to work out, like that's their hobby or their job, that's fine. Tristan is who I'm into. He's a little cutie.''