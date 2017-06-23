Khloe Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson is ''effortless''.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is currently in a relationship with the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player, and the star's close friend Malika Haqq has said their romance is going from strength to strength as they are a ''match'' for one another.

Malika said: ''I am so happy for Khloe and Tristan. They're a match. They're great friends. Their relationship is incredibly effortless. It's what you want to be. The sky's the limit to me when it comes to their relationship. They can do anything as long as they stay exactly the way they are right now.''

And Malika has noticed a big difference between this relationship compared to 32-year-old Khloe's previous romances - including her marriage to Lamar Odom from 2009 to their separation in 2013 and divorce in 2016 - as the pair have the ''same morals and goals'' in life.

She added: ''Tristan's a very grounded, sound human being that comes from a great family. I love his mother, by the way! Sometimes you recognise other people come from similar backgrounds that might work a little more closely to the way you were raised or the way you do things. Morals and boundaries and all those things are really important and I think that they have a lot of the same morals and goals in life. I think that's why their relationship is successful.''

Whilst Malika couldn't confirm whether the happy couple plan on tying the knot in the future, she insisted the pair ''can do anything'' they put their minds to.

When asked by E! News if wedding bells were on the horizon for Khloe and Tristan, Malika shared: ''I won't say what they won't do. I believe that they can do anything, the two of them. I really do.''