Khloe Kardashian is ''devastated'' by the passing of Gabbana, her black Labrador.
Khloe Kardashian's dog has passed away.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is ''devastated'' by the passing of her canine friend, a black Labrador called Gabbana, who she says has stuck by her side through absolutely everything.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away ... She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over loosing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I'm forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I'll remember you always! (sic)''
Following the post, the 33-year-old television personality - who is expecting her first child with her partner Tristan Thompson - took to Twitter to thank her fans for their kind messages of support.
She added in the tweet: ''Thank you for being so loving and kind in regards to Gabbana! It's been such a sad night and an even sadder day. Thank you for the love.''
Meanwhile, it has been a tough time for Khloe as she previously admitted that her pregnancy is both ''physically and mentally trying''.
She explained: ''Having a partner that is equally as excited as you are, and is such a support system, is crucial!
''Tristan has been an angel to me! This process is trying - physically and mentally - but Tristan has made everything as easy and beautiful as it can be! More than I could have imagined.''
